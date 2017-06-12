UPDATE 2-Opel CEO Neumann quits as PSA deal nears, may rejoin VW

* Neumann to stay on board until PSA deal closes
BERLIN, June 12 General Motors' European
division Opel is losing its top executive just as it prepares to
be acquired by France's PSA Group, a move that could
see the former Volkswagen manager rejoin the German
behemoth.
Karl-Thomas Neumann, 56, who has restored Opel's image and
reputation since taking the helm in March 2013, on Monday
resigned from his post, making way for finance chief Michael
Lohscheller to become the next CEO of the 155-year-old carmaker.
German-based Opel will be pressed by its new owners PSA to
draw up a plan to return to profit once the acquisition, agreed
in March valuing the GM division at 2.2 billion euros ($2.46
billion), closes later this year.
"Under Neumann's leadership we have made enormous progress
in turning around Opel," GM President Dan Ammann said. The U.S.
parent's European business also includes British brand Vauxhall.
VW is looking at rehiring Neumann, possibly to lead its Audi
luxury division, where chief executive Rupert Stadler has come
under fire for his handling of the emissions scandal, a source
told Reuters on Sunday.
A growing expansion by VW group into electric cars and
digital services as part of a post-dieselgate strategic shift
could be another reason to join for Neumann, a trained
electronic engineer, analysts said.
"The prospects are good that he will move to Volkswagen,"
said Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper. "He's one of
Germany's most distinguished car managers and VW is in great
need for excellent people."
LASTING PROFIT
PSA wants Opel to return to lasting profit no later than by
2020 with operating margin goals of 2 percent that year and even
around 6 percent by 2026 - a target never achieved under Neumann
whose push for profitability was hampered by a weak Russian
market and effects of Britain's Brexit decision.
"We will vigorously proceed along the agreed path and gain
more clout as part of the PSA group," Lohscheller said.
Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on
Saturday that while Neumann views the sale to PSA as the right
strategic step, he is concerned that the new owner is
underestimating the growing importance of electric cars.
"These comments are interesting given we have previously
noted our concerns around PSA's lack of investment in key future
trends," said London-based Evercore ISI analyst Arndt
Ellinghorst.
PSA only came eighth in a top-ten ranking compiled by
Evercore of carmakers based on average R&D spending between
2014-2016, lagging rivals such as Ford, Renault
and leader Volkswagen where Neumann was formerly in charge of
group-wide electronics research.
Neumann said on Twitter he will stay as member of Opel's
management board until the closing of the acquisition by PSA.
When he lost his post as head of VW's vast operations in
China in 2012, sources at the carmaker said at the time he was
too aspiring for the then-CEO Martin Winterkorn.
"VW boss (Matthias) Mueller has a more open leadership style
that is not authoritarian," Pieper said. "That would facilitate
Neumann's return."
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Additional reporting by Ilona
Wissenbach.; Editing by Ludwig Burger, Keith Weir and David
Evans)