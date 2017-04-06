Opel to build Buick vehicles after sale to Peugeot

FRANKFURT, April 6 German-British carmaker Opel
and Vauxhall, which is being sold to France's PSA Group
, has committed to produce Buick-branded vehicles in
German factories for General Motors well beyond 2019.
General Motors agreed to sell Opel to the French group last
month, forcing it to start unwinding a product strategy which
for years aligned Buick and Opel's platforms and cars.
A briefing held for Opel workers in Ruesselsheim, Germany,
on Thursday said Peugeot will be locked into producing vehicles
based on GM platforms for a number of years.
"The successor of the Mokka X will be built in Eisenach from
2019. A large SUV will be produced in Ruesselsheim as of the end
of the decade," Opel said in a statement on Thursday.
"In addition, investments are also confirmed for exports of
sister products for another GM brand from these plants."
A spokesman confirmed this refers to a pledge to produce
Buick vehicles. The Opel Insignia, a D-segment vehicle, shares
the same underpinnings as the Buick Regal, while the Opel Mokka
X shares the same underpinnings as the Buick Encore.
Opel is developing a sports utility vehicle based on the
Insignia platform. It will also produce Buick-badged version of
the model to be built in Ruesselsheim, Germany.
Separately, Opel said it will consolidate various legal
entities including Adam Opel AG, into a new company, Adam Opel
GmbH, consolidating the business activities of the Opel/Vauxhall
companies under one company.
The changes to the legal entity will be completed in the
second quarter, Opel said.
All co-determination rights of the employees will remain
unchanged, the company added.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)