Opel to build new Corsa model with Peugeot technology -paper

FRANKFURT May 1 Car maker Opel, which PSA Group
has agreed to buy from General Motors, will use
the French carmaker's technology in the next generation of its
best-selling Corsa model, a company spokesman said, confirming a
newspaper report.
The current Corsa model is built with GM technology. Opel
had previously said its new Corsa, slated to be launched in
2019, would also be built with GM technology but has now decided
to use Peugeot technology, allowing for higher margins,
Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz reported in its online edition on
Monday.
PSA, which agreed to buy Opel in March, was not immediately
available for comment.
The new Corsa will be Opel's fourth joint project with PSA
after Opel models Crossland X, Grandland X and Combo. The Corsa
will be built at Opel's largest manufacturing site, in
Saragossa, Spain.
