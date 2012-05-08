版本:
Opel restructuring deal possible in 2-3 months - labour leader

RUESSELSHEIM Germany May 8 Opel labour leader Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said a deal with management over the restructuring of General Motors loss-making European brand could be achieved within 2-3 months.

"It is necessary and realistic," he told reporters at Opel's factory in Ruesselsheim, near Frankfurt, on Tuesday.

