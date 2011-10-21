Opel eyes bigger market share in Russia - paper

FRANKFURT Oct 21 General Motors' European arm Opel aims to grow its market share in Russia to 5 percent from 2.6 percent in the next two to three years, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"This year we already sold about 50,000 vehicles on the Russian market, and I am optimistic that we will continuously expand that," Karl-Friedrich Stracke told daily Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Friday.

Parent company GM has added a shift at its Russian plant in St. Petersburg, and Opel will use some of that new capacity to make its own vehicles, Stracke said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)