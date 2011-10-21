Opel eyes bigger market share in Russia - paper

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Oct 21 General Motors' European arm Opel aims to grow its market share in Russia to 5 percent from 2.6 percent in the next two to three years, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
"This year we already sold about 50,000 vehicles on the Russian market, and I am optimistic that we will continuously expand that," Karl-Friedrich Stracke told daily Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Friday.
Parent company GM has added a shift at its Russian plant in St. Petersburg, and Opel will use some of that new capacity to make its own vehicles, Stracke said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.