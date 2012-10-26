UPDATE 2-German union gives Opel more time for deal on cuts

* IG Metall aims for deal "as soon as possible"
* Labour does not want time pressure to jeopardize talks
* Opel expected to pay backdated wages in lump sum -source
By Christiaan Hetzner and Jan Schwartz
FRANKFURT/HAMBURG, Oct 26 A German labour union
extended a Friday deadline for a deal with loss-making carmaker
Opel over a turnaround plan that includes thousands of job cuts
and the closure of its Bochum plant in 2017.
With Europe's car market tumbling, labour representatives at
the General Motors unit are under increasing pressure to
accept deep cuts, even more so after rival Ford's decision
this week to close two assembly plants in Europe, reducing
capacity by 355,000 vehicles and its local workforce by 13
percent.
Currently, all of Opel's German plants and their 20,800
workers are protected by a labour contract with IG Metall that
runs through the end of 2014.
Trade union IG Metall said in a statement on Friday that the
goal was to reach an agreement "as soon as possible".
"We simply need more time and do not want to endanger an
equitable agreement due to time pressure," Opel labour leader
and union member Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said in the statement,
without providing further detail or a new timetable for talks.
One of IG Metall's key bargaining chips in the talks with
Opel management has been that it agreed in June to let Opel
defer payment of an industry-wide 4.3 percent wage increase to
its German workers until Oct. 31. That has allowed Opel to hold
on to more cash as it tries to return to
profitability.
Initially, IG Metall and GM had set the deadline for talks
for that date, but the union later said it aimed for a deal by
Oct. 26.
A source at IG Metall said on Friday that the union would
ask Opel to pay some backdated wages that had been deferred, but
declined to say whether it would demand the full amount.
Another source close to the talks said employees would
receive all their backdated wages for May through October in one
lump sum.
Opel confirmed the agreement to extend talks but declined to
comment on whether any backdated wages would be paid and if so
how much of a financial burden that would present.
More details are expected to emerge after the union informs
its members at its German production plants this weekend, when
hundreds are expected in Ruesselsheim on Saturday and Bochum on
Sunday, for example.