German union gives Opel more time for negotiations

UPDATE 3-S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says website crashed after attack from Chinese IPs
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
FRANKFURT Oct 26 German union IG Metall has extended its self-imposed Friday deadline for negotiations with the management of loss-making General Motors unit Opel over a restructuring of its German operations.
In a statement from the union on Friday, IG Metall said the goal was to reach an agreement "as soon as possible", without providing further detail.
"We simply need more time and do not want to endanger an equitable agreement due to time pressure," Opel labour leader and union member Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said in the statement.
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
PARIS, March 2 Presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron said he would root out inequalities in France's pension system, sell down government stakes in major firms and downsize parliament, as he unveiled a manifesto to set him apart from traditionalists.
LONDON, March 2 Insurer Legal & General has hired Paul Miller, currently head of Europe, Middle East and Africa insurance in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, as group strategy and merger and acquisitions director.