Opel sees painful cooling of Europe's auto market

FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 3 General Motors' European arm Opel warned that demand for cars will weaken significantly in Europe next year, according to a German magazine.

"We expect that the automobile market in Europe will experience a painful cooling, and we expect a significant shrinking of the market," magazine Automobilwoche quoted Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke as saying on Thursday.

He said that the European sovereign debt crisis was creating uncertainty about the future among consumers.

"We in the automobile industry are especially affected by this."

Meanwhile, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) looked beyond next year, saying it expects global automobile production to grow by 45 percent between 2010 and 2018 to about 105 million cars a year, VW manager Hans Demant said on Thursday.

Brazil, Russia, India and China will post the highest growth rates, said Demant, a former Opel manager who oversees international cooperation projects at Volkswagen, at an industry conference.

In Western Europe, car sales will grow about 15 percent, to 16.5 million from 14.4. million, he said.

Volkswagen, which targets vehicle sales of 8 million cars this year, aims to overtake Japan's Toyota as the world's biggest carmaker by 2018. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Klaus Lauer)