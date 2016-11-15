Elon Musk-backed AI startup and Microsoft sign cloud agreement

Nov 15 OpenAI, the non-profit artificial
intelligence (AI) research firm backed by Tesla Motors Inc's
Elon Musk and other prominent tech executives, has
signed an agreement to run most of its large-scale experiments
on Microsoft Corp's flagship cloud service, Azure.
OpenAI will use Azure for its experiments in deep learning
and AI, and Microsoft will collaborate with the company on
advancing research and creating new tools and technologies.
Musk, along with venture capitalist Sam Altman, co-chairs
OpenAI, whose backers apart from Musk include Amazon.com Inc's
Amazon Web Services and tech investor Peter Thiel and
LinkedIn Corp co-founder Reid Hoffman.
OpenAI is an early adopter of Microsoft's Azure N-Series
Virtual Machines service, which will be generally available from
December.
These cloud-computing services, which are powered by Nvidia
Corp graphics chips, are designed for the most
intensive computing workloads, including deep learning and
simulations.
"In the coming months we will use thousands to tens of
thousands of these machines to increase both the number of
experiments we run and the size of the models we train," OpenAI
said in a blogpost. (bit.ly/2gdxifR)
The non-profit was created last December for the purpose of
creating AI that augments human capabilities.
The investors have committed $1 billion to the startup, but
OpenAI said it expects to spend only a "tiny fraction" of that
in the next few years.
OpenAI will continue to release open-source software to make
it easier for people to run large-scale AI workloads on the
cloud, and will provide Microsoft with feedback to ensure that
Azure's capabilities keep pace with its advances in AI.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)