UPDATE 1-OpenTable Q2 rev misses, appoints CFO

Aug 2 OpenTable Inc , online restaurant reservation service provider, missed second-quarter revenue expectations on slower subscription revenue growth.

Separately, the company said it has appointed Duncan Robertson as Chief Financial Officer, effective Aug. 23.

The company has been operating without a CFO since May, when Chief Executive Jeffrey Jordan abruptly resigned and CFO Matthew Roberts assumed his role.

Shares of the company, which have lost over 35 percent in the three months since Jordan's departure, were down 8 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

The company reported second quarter-revenue of $34.3 million, compared with average analysts' estimates of $35.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profit rose to $6.3 million, or 26 cents a share, from $2.6 million, or 11 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 33 cents a share, topping analysts' expectations of 27 cents per share.

Shares of the company closed at $68.90 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)