UPDATE 2-OpenTable Q3 rev misses as diner growth rate slows

Nov 1 OpenTable Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue as North American seated-diner growth slowed for the fifth straight quarter, sending the online restaurant reservation service provider's shares down 14 percent after the bell.

July-Sept North American seated-diner growth rate declined to 42 percent from 47 percent in the April-June quarter, and the company said Oct-Dec growth rate would slow again.

"Given that we had a strong quarter in Q4 last year, we are facing tough comparables in the current quarter," Chief Financial Officer Duncan Robertson said on a conference call.

OpenTable also said it will phase out its Spotlight group-buying program that accounts for about 2 percent revenue.

Spotlight, which competes with Groupon, has witnessed a steady decline in deal-participation rates since it was launched in late 2010, and the Street was worried that the costs to maintain the platform would hurt margins.

The company said it would shift focus back to its 1,000 Points program that rewards diners with bonus points when they dine out at select restaurants at specific times.

However, OpenTable said the benefits from the increased focus on the 1,000 Points program would take several quarters to reflect on results, and it expected a slight decline in fourth-quarter North America revenue per seated diner.

The company's fourth-quarter international revenue growth rate would also remain low, on a year-over-year basis, until the benefits from its acquisition of UK-based rival TopTable kicks in, Robertson said.

OpenTable bought TopTable last year to gain a firmer foothold in the European market.

July-Sept revenue rose 40 percent to $34.4 million, but fell short of analysts' estimates of $35.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue per seated diner declined by a cent to 69 cents, from the year-ago period.

Shares fell to $37.20 in trading after the bell. They closed down nearly 2 percent on Tuesday on Nasdaq. The stock has fallen more than a third since OpenTable reported second-quarter results on Aug. 2.

The company's shares are heavily shorted, and short interest in the stock had risen to about 40 percent of its total float, as of Oct 14. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Roshni Menon)