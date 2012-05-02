UPDATE 2-International business weighs on OpenTable revenue

* Sees full year rev $158-$164 mln vs est $168.2 mln

* Expects international business to record FY loss

* Q1 rev $39.4 mln vs est $39.6 mln

* Q1 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.34

* Shares down 16 percent in after-market trade

May 1 OpenTable Inc forecast full-year revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, as the online restaurant reservation services provider's international business takes longer than expected to integrate the recent acquisition of a rival.

Shares of the company were down 16 percent in extended trading after closing at $43.68 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

"A lot of people believed as we did that the international segment would turn profitable by the end of the year," Stifel Nicolaus analyst George Askew said.

The company expects its international business to record an adjusted full-year loss, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, of between $2 and 3 million.

OpenTable, which collects a fee from restaurants for customers who booked tables through its online system, has also had to contend with the growth of mobile apps that offer similar services on smartphones.

"The majority of its revenue still comes from the desktop model but their mobile usage is increasing," analyst James Dobson of The Benchmark Company said, referring to the company's own mobile app that is available across all major platforms.

"They are not losing market share. Whether the diner goes to the desktop or the mobile device, it doesn't really matter to OpenTable."

He said the slowdown in the company's international business related mostly to the integration of UK-based rival TopTable, which it bought last year to gain a firmer foothold in its main overseas market.

"This has caused a slowing in the momentum of the international operations," Dobson said.

OpenTable now expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $158 to $164 million, lower than analysts' current expectation of $168.2 million.

Adjusted earnings for the period are expected in the range of $1.49 to $1.64 per share, compared with analysts' expectations of $1.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter ended March 31, the company reported a 17 percent rise in revenue to $39.4 million, just short of market expectations of $39.6 million. It posted diner growth of 34 percent in the period, down from the 39 percent rise reported in the fourth quarter.