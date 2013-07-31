OpenTable buys restaurant booking system from IAC's Urbanspoon

July 31 Online restaurant booking service
OpenTable Inc said it had bought the reservation system
of rival Urbanspoon and would provide bookings for the site in
future, sending its stock up 4 percent.
OpenTable, which enables diners to book seats in more than
20,000 restaurants, said it would add 2,000 more restaurants in
North America by buying the Rezbook reservation system from
Urbanspoon.
Urbanspoon, previously touted by analysts as a growing
threat to OpenTable, was owned by Barry Diller's IAC/Interactive
Corp.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed but OpenTable said
it would be included in third-quarter results due on Thursday.
The deal comes as OpenTable faces increased competition from
the likes of Yelp Inc, which bought another
reservations company, SeatMe, despite having an ongoing
partnership with OpenTable.
OpenTable will provide a bookings system for Urbanspoon's
website and mobile apps.
OpenTable's shares traded at $66.30 in extended trading.
They closed at $63.68 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.