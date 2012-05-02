版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Barclays cuts OpenTable price target

May 2 (Reuters) -

* Barclays cuts OpenTable Inc price target to $50 from $55; rating overweight For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

