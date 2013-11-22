版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 02:47 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-Open Text Corp: Benchmark raises target price

Nov 22 : * Open text corp : benchmark raises target price to $95 from $85;

rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
