UPDATE 1-Openwave posts wider-than-expected Q4 loss, to cut jobs

* Q4 adj loss/shr $0.10 vs est $0.03
* Q4 rev $35.2 mln vs est $39.7 mln
* To cut 18-20 pct workforce
* Names shareholder nominee to board
Aug 1 Openwave Systems Inc , which makes
software to unclog mobile networks, reported a much
wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said it will reduce 18-20
percent of its workforce.
The Redwood City, California-based company expects to
recognize restructuring costs of about $6 million in the first
quarter of fiscal 2012, it said in a statement.
Openwave will cut its spending on legacy products that have
been underperforming and expects its restructuring to reduce
operating costs by about 30 percent or $30-$32 million.
The company also named Peter Feld, a portfolio manager from
its 9.9 percent shareholder Starboard Value LP, to its board.
"It is clear from the trends of the last quarter - reflected
in bookings that were below expectations as well as industry
reports of slowing purchasing activity - that the market for our
new products is developing more slowly than we had expected,"
Chief Executive Ken Denman said.
The restructuring will cut costs beginning in the second
quarter of fiscal 2012, and the jobcuts reflect significant
reduction in Openwave's offshore development support.
Fourth-quarter net loss widened to about $8 million, or 9
cents a share, from $2.9 million, or 3 cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, loss was 10 cents a share, compared with
consensus estimates of 3 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 19 percent to $35.2 million.
Shares of the company closed at $2.21 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)