UPDATE 1-Openwave posts wider-than-expected Q4 loss, to cut jobs

Aug 1 Openwave Systems Inc , which makes software to unclog mobile networks, reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said it will reduce 18-20 percent of its workforce.

The Redwood City, California-based company expects to recognize restructuring costs of about $6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2012, it said in a statement.

Openwave will cut its spending on legacy products that have been underperforming and expects its restructuring to reduce operating costs by about 30 percent or $30-$32 million.

The company also named Peter Feld, a portfolio manager from its 9.9 percent shareholder Starboard Value LP, to its board.

"It is clear from the trends of the last quarter - reflected in bookings that were below expectations as well as industry reports of slowing purchasing activity - that the market for our new products is developing more slowly than we had expected," Chief Executive Ken Denman said.

The restructuring will cut costs beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2012, and the jobcuts reflect significant reduction in Openwave's offshore development support.

Fourth-quarter net loss widened to about $8 million, or 9 cents a share, from $2.9 million, or 3 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, loss was 10 cents a share, compared with consensus estimates of 3 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $35.2 million.

Shares of the company closed at $2.21 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)