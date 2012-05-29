Opera top shareholder: firm should grow organically

OSLO May 29 Opera Software's <OPERA.OL founder and top shareholder said the firm should continue to grow organically and work towards its 2013 targets but he has not yet decided if he would try to block a takeover deal if an offer emerged.

Shares of Opera Software soared as much as 26 percent on Tuesday on market talk Facebook Inc. was in discussion to acquire the Norwegian firm for its advanced mobile phone software technology.

"I want Opera to focus on growth and delivering good results; there are big opportunities for Opera. We have been promised 500 million users by 2013 and I think that's a good goal and the firm should keep going for it," Jon S. Von Tetzchner told Reuters.

"I personally think that an ARPU (average revenue per user) goal of $1 is even modest," he said.