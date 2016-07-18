Chinese $1.24 bln takeover of Norway's Opera fails, but alternative deal set

BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says its wholly-owned subsidiary has purchased Denny's Insurance located in Acton, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, July 18 A Chinese consortium of internet firms has failed to take over Norwegian online browser and advertising company Opera Software in an agreed $1.24 billion deal due to the lack of regulatory approval, Opera said on Monday.
As an alternative, the consortium, which includes search and security business Qihoo 360 Technology Co and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co, a distributor of online and mobile games, has agreed to take over certain parts of Opera's consumer business, including its browser and app operations, for $600 million, Opera said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says its wholly-owned subsidiary has purchased Denny's Insurance located in Acton, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: