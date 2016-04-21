UPDATE 1-Chinese takeover target Opera Software embeds browser security tool

(Adds comment from Opera CEO)
BEIJING/OSLO, April 21 Norwegian online browser
and advertising firm Opera Software , the takeover
target of a Chinese consortium of Internet firms, has embedded a
tool in its latest desktop app that can be used to circumvent
censorship.
Opera said on its blog on Thursday that the newest version
of its desktop Internet browser, which is targeted at
developers, includes a free built-in Virtual Private Network
(VPN), which can be used for getting round online censorship.
"Regarding China we already have servers in China and are
running this through a Chinese IT company which is in compliance
with Chinese laws," Opera CEO Lars Boilesen told Reuters.
"China is not a huge market for us on desktop. So this
launch has nothing to do with China," he said.
Chinese Internet companies are required to censor any
content the ruling Communist Party deems unlawful, a sweeping
power which has been used to block content that clashes with the
official party line.
China frequently upgrades its Internet censorship mechanism,
which is widely considered the world's most sophisticated and
known as the Great Firewall. This has often rendered VPNs
impotent in China.
Opera is the subject of a $1.28 billion acquisition by a
consortium of Chinese firms, including web search and security
firm Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Kunlun
Tech Co.
Last week the group said it had received acceptances on its
offer for 72.19 percent of the shares in Opera, below the
required level of over 90 percent, and had extended the deadline
for acceptances to May 24.
The deal also needs to be approved by the Chinese and U.S.
authorities.
Qihoo 360 and Kunlun declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters on Thursday about whether Opera's new VPN tool might
affect its bid.
Asked whether installing a built-in VPN in its browser could
be a problem for the deal, Opera's Boilesen said it would be
"completely unproblematic", given it was running it through a
Chinese IT company already.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; additional reporting by Beijing
Newsroom and Ole Petter Skonnord in Oslo; editing by David
Clarke)