REFILE-UPDATE 3-Chinese internet firms offer $1.23 bln for Norway's Opera Software

* Agreed offer of NOK 71 per share vs close of NOK 48.77
* Owners in 33 pct of Opera shares have already accepted
* Shares jump 41 pct at opening
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Feb 10 A group of Chinese internet firms
have made a cash offer for Norwegian mobile phone browser and
advertising firm Opera Software, valuing it at $1.23
billion, in a move to reach more of the emerging market
customers with whom Opera is popular.
The buyers include U.S.-listed Web search and security firm
Qihoo 360 and Beijing Kunlun Tech, a
distributor of online and mobile games, who have agreed to pay
71 Norwegian crowns ($8.29) per share, with the total price
equating to about 10 times the company's forecast core earnings.
In a statement, the buyer consortium, which also includes
the Golden Brick Silk Road (Shenzhen) Equity Investment Fund and
its Yonglian Investment affiliate, will result in a mobile
Internet combination of Opera, Kunlun, Qihoo and Golden Brick.
Opera's acquisition is part of a complex of deals being done
by the Chinese buyers seeking to join forces in their home
market, which is dominated by giant rivals such as Alibaba
and Tencent. Opera also helps the group
expand into emerging markets in Asia, Africa and elsewhere.
Shares in the Oslo-based firm, best known for its mobile
phone web browser alternative to software from Google, Apple
and Microsoft, jumped 41 percent at the
opening of the Oslo bourse and were up 37 percent at 67 crowns
at 1200 GMT.
Opera's stock was suspended from trade on Friday after the
shares rose 5 percent to 48.77 crowns in anticipation of an
announcement on the company's future, management having said
last year it was looking to sell itself.
Chairman Sverre Munck told Reuters on Wednesday it was
essential for the 20-year-old firm to find partners in order to
compete against the giants of the technology world and their
integrated software platforms, which eclipse rival products.
"Facebook and (Alphabet Inc's ) Google have their
ecosystems and now we have one too, in a part of the world that
is growing incredibly fast and where we will become very
strong," he said in an interview in Oslo.
Munck said several bidders took part in the sales process
but he declined to say whom.
Opera has transformed itself in recent years into a mobile
advertising service, from which it now derives much of its
revenue, having started out with a PC browser that has struggled
to compete with mainstream Web browsers such as Internet
Explorer, Chrome, Mozilla and Safari.
The Norwegian company predicted on Wednesday its underlying
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
would amount to $100-125 million in 2016 on revenue of $690-740
million.
Its browser division now specialises in compressing data to
minimise download times and costs for subscribers, especially
when watching video, making it particularly popular in emerging
market economies where network bandwidth can be constrained.
"We want to be an ecosystem with a billion users," Opera's
chief executive Lars Boilesen told Reuters, adding that the deal
still needed to be approved by the Chinese authorities.
Qihoo, which provides a diverse set of search, navigation
and security services to Chinese mobile phone and computer
users, makes more than half of its sales from online advertising
sales. Both Qihoo and Kunlun have undergone a similar evolution
to Opera to focus increasingly on mobile customers.
"Kunlun and Qihoo will have access to Opera's user base to
cross-sell their services too," said Jefferies financial analyst
David Reynolds in a note to clients.
The acquisition of Opera comes after Qihoo agreed in
December with some members of the consortium to be taken
private.
Separately, Beijing Kunlun Tech last month agreed to take a
60 percent stake in popular Los Angeles-based Grindr, a gay
mobile phone dating app service which is popular worldwide.
A representative for Kunlun declined to offer an immediate
comment. Calls to Qihoo on Wednesday went unanswered.
($1 = 8.5671 Norwegian crowns)
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt, Ole Petter
Skonnord, Terje Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen in Oslo and Megha
Rajagopalan in Beijing; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)