Ophir says does not need partners for upstream floating LNG project in Equatorial Guinea

| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Nov 1 Ophir Energy can go
ahead with its Fortuna floating liquefied natural gas project
off Equatorial Guinea with or without new partners because the
cost estimates have halved to around $450 million, a senior
executive said on Tuesday.
"The capital costs have come down to such a huge degree. The
capital is about 50 percent from what we expected a couple of
years ago," Oliver Quinn, Ophir's director of new business, told
Reuters on the sidelines of the Africa Oil Week conference.
He said Ophir's equity limit was $150 million because the
company did not want to overexpose its balance sheet to the
project and the government of Equatorial Guinea would put up to
$90 million into the venture.
The remainder of the funding could come from a partner, debt
or "loans to the project as part of the gas sales agreement,"
Quinn said.
Oilfield services company Schlumberger walked away
from the deal in June. Ophir said in September it had
short-listed four potential partners for the project, which
involves placing a ship with production facilities over an
offshore field.
But Quinn said the project - which still awaits a final
investment decision - could go ahead without partners because
depressed oil and gas prices had forced service providers to cut
their costs.
"It's the market cycle and the level of competition in the
services market. Cost estimates were different when the oil
price was higher," he said.
Lower costs have also prompted the company to pursue deep
water exportation well drilling projects again, with one
scheduled offshore of Ivory Coast in 2017 - the company's first
in over two years.
"We are focused on regrowing our Africa portfolio. Drilling
costs are now extremely low so we are selectively taking
advantage of that," Quinn said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)