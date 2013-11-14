UPDATE 1-Ophir in $1.3 bln deal with Temasek unit for Tanzania gas

* Sells 20 pct stake in Tanzanian blocks to Singapore firm
* Shares in Britain's Ophir soar 16 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain's Ophir Energy
agreed a $1.3 billion sale of a stake in Tanzanian gas fields,
bringing in a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings to help fund
a development project in the latest Asian investment in East
Africa's gas sector.
Ophir, whose shares soared 16 percent after the announcement
of the long-awaited deal, said last month a sale process was
under way with Indian state-run gas company GAIL in
the running as a potential buyer.
The Tanzanian fields that Ophir discovered with its partner
BG Group are its prize assets, estimated to hold 15
trillion cubic feet of gas.
Ophir said on Thursday it would sell a 20 percent interest
in Tanzanian Blocks 1, 3 and 4 to Pavilion Energy, owned by
Singapore state investor Temasek, for an initial $1.25 billion
plus a further contingent consideration of $38 million.
The development of the liquefied natural gas (LNG)
facilities required to exploit the fields will cost an estimated
$10 billion, prompting Ophir, a company worth about $2 billion,
to bring in a deep-pocketed partner.
Shares in Ophir gained 16 percent to 381.2 pence, their
highest since August, topping Britain's mid-cap index.
The company's stock had slipped at the time of its half-year
results in August on a lack of progress on a deal.
VSA analyst Dougie Youngson said the deal was "very
positive" for the company, which had been talking about bringing
in partners for over a year.
"Ophir is now very well funded for its future exploration
programme and has now proven it can identify and complete a
transaction," he said.
Ophir retains a 20 percent stake in the three blocks
following the deal with Pavilion. It also has majority stakes in
two other exploration areas in Tanzania and exploration assets
elsewhere in Africa, in Kenya and Equatorial Guinea.
"The sale is consistent with our strategy of adding value in
the exploration and appraisal phase of the exploration and
production cycle, monetising that value at the appropriate time
and recycling that capital into further value creating
opportunities," Ophir chief executive Nick Cooper said in a
statement.
GAS-HUNGRY ASIA
Analysts had expected a company from gas-hungry Asia, which
will be the main customer for East Africa's gas, to emerge as a
partner for the project following previous interest from Asian
investors in other deals in the region.
This year, Italy's Eni sold a 20 percent stake in
its Mozambique offshore gas project to China National Petroleum
Corp for $4.21 billion.
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp agreed in August
to buy a 10 percent stake in a gas field in Mozambique from
Anadarko for $2.64 billion.
Temasek Holdings set up Pavilion earlier this year
to help secure energy supply for the city-state as Singapore
aspires to become an LNG trading hub.
Ophir said it expected the deal, which is subject to
governmental consent and approval by Ophir's shareholders, to
complete in the first quarter of 2014.