Ophir says two bidders in the fray for Fortuna contract

Sept 15 Oil and natural gas producer Ophir
Energy Plc said on Thursday two consortia were bidding
for an engineering contract over the upstream portion of its
Fortuna Floating Liquefied Natural Gas platform (FLNG) in
Equatorial Guinea.
Ophir said the upstream part of the project was "technically
ready" for a final investment decision. The company said it had
short-listed four potential partners for the downstream portion
of the project.
Ophir has been searching for partners to help fund the
Fortuna project, after oilfield services company Schlumberger
walked away from a deal in June.
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)