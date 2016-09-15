UPDATE 1-Oil producer Ophir cuts capex again amid crude slump

(Adds capex, results, shares)
Sept 15 Oil and natural gas producer Ophir
Energy Plc cut its 2016 capital budget for the second
time this year to weather a crude price slump and said it had
short-listed four potential partners for the Fortuna project in
Equatorial Guinea.
Shares in the company were up 2.5 percent at 73 pence at
0930 GMT.
Ophir, which has producing assets mainly in Asia, said it
planned to spend $140 million to $170 million on projects this
year, down from its previous estimate of $150 million to $200
million.
Ophir initially forecast capital spending of $175 million to
$225 million for the year in January.
A steep fall in crude prices from mid-2014 highs has forced
oil producers to rein in costs and develop low-cost projects.
Ophir said it was ready to recommence its drilling programme
and expected to drill three to five operated wells in 2017-18.
The company, which has been seeking partners to help fund
the Fortuna Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project since
oilfield services company Schlumberger walked away from
a deal in June, said it had short-listed potential partners for
the downstream portion of the project.
Ophir said the upstream part of the project was "technically
ready" for a final investment decision and two consortia were
still bidding for an engineering contract.
Ophir said it pretax loss from continuing operations
narrowed to $69.6 million for the six months ended June 30, from
$123.3 million a year earlier, helped by cost cuts. Revenue fell
39.8 percent to $52.1 million
