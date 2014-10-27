BRIEF-Ophir Energy to acquire interests in seven deepwater PSCs in Indonesia

Tesla’s big Model 3 bet rides on risky assembly line strategy
April 24 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk took many risks with the technology in his company's cars on the way to surpassing Ford Motor Co's market value.
Oct 27 Ophir Energy Plc
* Acquisition of Indonesian exploration licences
* Pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Niko Resources ("niko") to acquire interests in seven deepwater Production Sharing Contracts ("PSCs") in Indonesia
* Cash consideration of US$31.3million with further payments contingent on exploration success
* Transaction brings access to large acreage positions in highly prospective basins and expands Ophir's footprint in South East Asia
* Transaction will increase company's total gross licensed acreage by 40%
* Look forward to delivering a number of high impact wells from this new asian portfolio as well from our existing african assets in coming years
* Total further consideration payable on success is capped at US$56million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk took many risks with the technology in his company's cars on the way to surpassing Ford Motor Co's market value.
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.