UPDATE 1-BG and Ophir Energy find more gas in Tanzania

LONDON May 16 British gas firm BG Group
and explorer Ophir Energy said they had found more gas
off the coast of Tanzania, raising hopes that the East African
country will become a major new gas province.
The partners said that the discovery at the Mzia well will
provide a substantial boost to their total estimate of how much
gas they have found in Tanzania, helping prove there is volume
enough to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant.
"The success at Mzia-1 is a major step towards a Tanzanian
LNG hub development in Block 1," Ophir's Chief Executive Nick
Cooper said in a statement on Wednesday.
Industry interest in East Africa has intensified in recent
years and the previously little-explored area is tipped to
become a major natural gas producing region, exporting LNG to
fast-growing energy-hungry countries in Asia.
U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on
Tuesday it discovered a major new gas field off the coast of
nearby Mozambique.
The Mozambican fields have drawn oil major Shell to
the area - it is in the process of trying to buy Britain's Cove
Energy, Anadarko's partner in the country.
BG and Ophir said they discovered the gas in a deeper
geological zone than the previous finds that they've made in
Tanzania, which added to their confidence that they'd make
additional finds in the same zone on neighbouring exploration
blocks.
Mzia is the partnership's fifth successful exploration well
off the coast of Tanzania.