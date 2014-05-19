Ophthotech licenses experimental eye drug to Novartis

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 19 Ophthotech Corp said it granted the rights to market its experimental eye drug outside the United States to a unit of Novartis AG.
Ophthotech said it could receive immediate payments including upfront fees of $200 million and milestone payments of $130 million.
The company said it could receive over $1 billion in upfront and milestone payments over the course of the collaboration, not including royalties on potential sales of the drug, Fovista. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.