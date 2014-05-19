版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 04:21 BJT

Ophthotech licenses experimental eye drug to Novartis

May 19 Ophthotech Corp said it granted the rights to market its experimental eye drug outside the United States to a unit of Novartis AG.

Ophthotech said it could receive immediate payments including upfront fees of $200 million and milestone payments of $130 million.

The company said it could receive over $1 billion in upfront and milestone payments over the course of the collaboration, not including royalties on potential sales of the drug, Fovista. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐