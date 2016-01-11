IHS to buy petroleum pricing data provider OPIS for $650 mln

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 11 Business research firm IHS Inc said it agreed to buy Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), a provider of U.S. refined petroleum pricing data, for $650 million.
"The acquisition of OPIS represents a new area of business for IHS and gives IHS visibility across the entire petroleum value chain, from wellhead to consumer," IHS Chief Executive Jerre Stead said on Monday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems