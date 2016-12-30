UPDATE 2-Growth hormone deficiency drug from OPKO and Pfizer fails study

* Company says to initiate separate late-stage pediatric
trial
* If approved, analyst forecasts $1 bln in peak drug sales
* OPKO shares down as much as 19 percent
(Adds analyst coment, shares, details)
By Divya Grover
Dec 30 OPKO Health Inc said its
experimental drug for growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in adults
failed to provide a statistically significant benefit over a
placebo in a late-stage study, sending its shares down about 17
percent on Friday.
Miami-based OPKO, which is developing the drug, hGH-CTP,
with Pfizer Inc, said on Friday it had identified one or
more outliers that may have affected the trial, in which
patients were given the drug once a week.
GHD is a rare disorder characterized by the inadequate
secretion of the growth hormone from the pituitary gland, an
organ responsible for the production of multiple hormones.
The disorder can be hereditary, can be acquired as a result
of trauma, infection, radiation therapy or brain tumor growth,
and can even emerge without a diagnosable cause.
OPKO said it had also started another pediatric late-stage
study to evaluate the drug against the standard-of-care hormone
replacement therapy genotropin, which was originally developed
by Pfizer.
An approval for pediatric GHD - which accounts for about 50
percent of the total GHD market - is substantially more valuable
for OPKO, given that it makes them eligible to receive
double-digit royalty payments from Pfizer, Laidlaw & Co analyst
Yale Jen had said in a client note in September.
If approved, Jen expects the drug to generate $1 billion in
peak sales by 2026, he told Reuters on Friday.
Up to Thursday's close of $11.46, shares of OPKO, which also
focuses on diagnostics, had gained about 14 percent this year.
Pfizer's shares were down 0.15 percent at $32.54.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Shounak Dasgupta)