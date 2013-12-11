版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-OPKO Health down 5.7 percent in premarket trade

NEW YORK Dec 11 OPKO Health Inc : * Down 5.7 percent to $10.85 in premarket trade
