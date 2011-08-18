UPDATE 1-Oplink Q4 rev misses Wall Street, sees weak Q1

* Q4 adj EPS $0.28 vs est $0.25

* Q4 rev $43.7 mln vs est $45.3 mln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.12-$0.18 vs est $0.28

* Sees Q1 rev $41-$44 mln vs est $46.9 mln

* Shares fall as much as 16 pct after the bell (Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Oplink Communications Inc's quarterly sales missed estimates and the optical networking product maker forecast a weak first quarter hurt by a slowdown in its business, sending its shares down 16 percent.

The company, which competes with Oclaro Inc , Finisar Corp and JDS Uniphase Corp , sees first-quarter earnings of 12-18 cents a share, on revenue of $41-$44 million.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 28 cents a share, on revenue of $46.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Wednesday, rival JDS Uniphase forecast a weak first quarter on macro-economic challenges and inventory corrections.

Oplink's fourth-quarter profit rose to $26.3 million, or $1.23 per share, from $3.6 million, or $0.17 a share, a year ago.

The company saw a one-time tax benefit of $22.6 million, or $1.06 per share, during the quarter.

Adjusted profit was 28 cents per share. Revenue rose 12 percent to $43.7 million.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 25 cents a share, on revenue of $45.3 million, for the fourth quarter.

Shares of California-based Oplink were down 12 percent at $13.35 in trading after the bell. They closed at $15.16 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)