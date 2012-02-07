UPDATE 1-Opnet Q3 misses Street view, sees weak Q4

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
* Q3 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.29
* Q3 rev $46 mln vs est $46.4 mln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.20-$0.32 vs est $0.30
* Sees Q4 rev $45 mln-$49 mln vs est $48.1 mln
* Shares down 7 pct aftermarket
Feb 7 Network management software maker Opnet Technologies Inc posted a third-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates and forecast fourth quarter largely below expectations, sending its shares down 7 percent in trading after the bell.
The company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit between 20 cents and 32 cents a share on revenue of $45 million to $49 million.
Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit of 30 cents a share, on revenue of $48.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Opnet, which competes with CA Inc, NetScout Systems and Compuware Corp, earned $5.3 million, or 23 cents a share in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $4.3 million, or 19 cents, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.
Total revenue rose 15.9 percent to $46.0 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 29 cents a share on revenue of $46.4 million.
Shares of the Bethesda, Maryland-based company fell $2.59 to $35.39 in aftermarket trade. The stock closed at $37.98 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
