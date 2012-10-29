版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 20:39 BJT

Riverbed to acquire Opnet for about $1 bln

Oct 29 Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc said it will buy Opnet Technologies Inc, which makes software to manage traffic on networks, for about $1 billion.

The $43 per share cash-and-stock offer represents a 34 percent premium, based on the stocks' Friday close.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐