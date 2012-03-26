Oclaro to buy Opnext in $177 mln stock deal

Canada's Magna International posts 8 pct rise in sales
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
March 26 Optical components maker Oclaro Inc will buy smaller rival Opnext Inc in a stock deal valued at about $177 million.
Opnext shareholders will receive 0.42 shares of Oclaro stock for every Opnext share they own, the companies said in a statement.
Oclaro's offer reflects a premium of nearly 74 percent to Opnext's close on Monday.
* For fy 2017, continue to anticipate annual adjusted ebitda of $40 million-$55 million, based on a wti forecast of $45 to $60 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: