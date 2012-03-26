版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 27日 星期二 04:41 BJT

Oclaro to buy Opnext in $177 mln stock deal

March 26 Optical components maker Oclaro Inc will buy smaller rival Opnext Inc in a stock deal valued at about $177 million.

Opnext shareholders will receive 0.42 shares of Oclaro stock for every Opnext share they own, the companies said in a statement.

Oclaro's offer reflects a premium of nearly 74 percent to Opnext's close on Monday.

