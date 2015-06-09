版本:
MOVES-Oppenheimer Europe taps Rabobank for head of new consumer M&A unit

June 9 Oppenheimer Europe Ltd, a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, said it would set up a consumer M&A unit and hired Jeroen van den Heuvel from Rabobank to lead the team.

Van den Heuvel was appointed managing director and European head of consumer investment banking.

Van den Heuvel has more than 20 years of investment banking experience and joins from Rabobank's European consumer goods franchise. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

