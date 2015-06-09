MOVES-Oppenheimer Europe taps Rabobank for head of new consumer M&A unit

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Oppenheimer Europe Ltd, a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, said it would set up a consumer M&A unit and hired Jeroen van den Heuvel from Rabobank to lead the team.
Van den Heuvel was appointed managing director and European head of consumer investment banking.
Van den Heuvel has more than 20 years of investment banking experience and joins from Rabobank's European consumer goods franchise. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021