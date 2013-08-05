UPDATE 2-FINRA fines Oppenheimer $1.4 mln over penny stocks, internal controls

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Aug 5 Oppenheimer & Co has agreed to
pay $1.425 million in fines to resolve charges that the
financial services company sold unregistered penny stocks and
had inadequate safeguards against money laundering, Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog said.
Seven Oppenheimer brokers in the United States sold more
than 1 billion shares of 20 unregistered penny stocks from 2008
to 2010, and the company failed to supervise activity in its
customers' accounts, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA) said on Monday.
"If Oppenheimer had an adequate (anti-money laundering) and
supervisory program in place, it would have made further inquiry
into the penny stock sales," FINRA enforcement chief Brad
Bennett said in a statement.
In consenting to the fine, Oppenheimer neither admitted nor
denied FINRA's charges. The full-service broker-dealer, a
subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, employs about
2,450 registered financial professionals in 115 branch offices.
In a statement, Oppenheimer said it was "happy" to resolve
the charges.
"The sales of penny stocks at issue in the settlement with
FINRA occurred a number of years ago and were mostly conducted
by brokers no longer associated with our firm," Oppenheimer
spokesman Brian Maddox said. "The firm has significantly
tightened its policies relating to the sales of low priced
shares and enhanced its review of client sales with respect to
(anti-money laundering) oversight."
Penny stocks, so called because of their low prices and
market capitalizations, usually trade outside major exchanges
and are generally considered to be higher risk.
Amy Lynch, president of Rockville, Maryland-based
consultancy FrontLine Compliance, said suspicious trading in
unregistered securities can be hard to uncover because penny
stocks change hands through paper certificates rather than
electronically.
"Usually these are penny stocks of shell companies that
don't exist or have no business, so it's a way of creating a
shell game for illicit funds," Lynch said.
Several Oppenheimer customers had close ties to the
companies whose stocks they held, FINRA's complaint noted. It
cited one Oppenheimer customer in Boca Raton, Florida who owned
nearly 40 percent of a tiny company's outstanding shares.
The over-the-counter or Pink Sheets company, called
Bio-Clean International, which sells environmentally
safe cleaning products according to its website, is not
registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Senior Oppenheimer compliance employees learned about the
customer's large ownership stake and restricted his ability to
purchase and receive the stock. But Oppenheimer's compliance
director allowed the customer to continue selling stock already
in his accounts, FINRA said.
Attempts to reach Bio-Clean through the contact information
listed on its website were not immediately successful.
FINRA's complaint also said Oppenheimer's money laundering
prevention protocols failed to monitor penny stock trading
activity even in a case when it identified a foreign
broker-dealer as a "high risk" customer.
Under the agreement with FINRA, Oppenheimer will hire an
independent consultant to review the company's "policies,
systems and procedures" relating to customer's accounts.
Oppenheimer was fined $2.8 million in 2005 for failing to
establish and implement policies to detect and report
transactions connected with the Bank Secrecy Act. New Hampshire
also sanctioned the company last year for selling unregistered
securities.
Shares of Oppenheimer fell 2.1 percent to $18.80 on the New
York Stock Exchange in late-afternoon trading.