ON THE MOVE-Oppenheimer lands former Raymond James manager

April 26 Oppenheimer's New York-based
retail brokerage has hired a veteran adviser and former Raymond
James manager to oversee and expand its presence in the
Atlanta area.
Gordon Morse, who has been in the industry for more than 25
years, joined Oppenheimer & Co Inc in early April from Raymond
James & Associates, where he was a complex manager overseeing
the North Georgia and East Tennessee regions.
Morse had been with Raymond James since 2008 and had
previously worked at Smith Barney and Bear Stearns, managing and
developing branch offices.
In his new role at Oppenheimer, Morse serves as a managing
director of investments and a branch manager based in Atlanta.
He said his focus is on helping Oppenheimer to expand its
presence in Atlanta.
"His experience as a manager who has spent his career
expanding offices makes him an ideal choice to run a
high-profile branch like Atlanta," said Bob Okin, executive vice
president of national sales at Oppenheimer, who Morse now
reports to.
Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc offering wealth management advice,
securities brokerage and investment banking services. The firm
caters to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate
executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.