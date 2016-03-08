版本:
MOVES-Oppenheimer Europe appoints Daniel Krsicka as executive director

March 8 Oppenheimer Europe Ltd, a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc appointed Daniel Krsicka as executive director in its consumer investment banking business.

Krsicka, who will be based in the company's London office, was previously vice president at Houlihan Lokey.

He has more than 10 years of investment banking experience, the firm said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

