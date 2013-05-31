Oprah must face lawsuit over 'Own Your Power' -appeals court

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 31 Oprah Winfrey will have to
defend in court her use of the phrase "Own Your Power" in her
magazine and on her website, a U.S. appeals court said Friday.
Overturning a lower court ruling, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court
of Appeals revived claims brought by the owner of a motivational
services business who claimed she owns a trademark on the
phrase.
The case should go forward, the appeals court said, because
the plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that Winfrey was
"attempting to build a new segment of her media empire around"
the phrase "Own Your Power."
She and her company, Harpo Inc, have repeatedly used the
phrase, including on a website, for promotional events, and on
the cover of the October 2010 issues of O, The Oprah Magazine,
the court said.
Winfrey's continuous use of the phrase could become
"symbolic shorthand" for her products and message as a whole,
the court said.
Winfrey is one of the most popular talk show hosts in
history and now runs the cable network OWN in a joint venture
with Discovery Communications Inc.
Harpo, as well as Hearst Corp, which publishes O, The Oprah
Magazine, and Estee Lauder Companies Inc are also
defendants in the lawsuit.
A representative for Harpo was not immediately available for
comment.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty of New York had dismissed
the lawsuit in March 2012, finding no one seeing the Oprah
magazine or information about the related events would think
they were created by the plaintiffs, Simone Kelly-Brown and Own
Your Power Communications Inc.
The plaintiff also alleged that Winfrey would have known the
Own Your Power trademark already existed due to searches that
would have been done when her television network, OWN, was
developed.
The appeals court agreed it was possible, and those issues
will also now be reviewed by the lower court.
An attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
The court did rule that Winfrey and her co-defendants would
not have to face allegations relating to logos used on the
magazine or at the events.
In a concurring opinion, Circuit Judge Robert Sack said
Friday's decision should not be interpreted to mean that a
publisher is always forbidden from using a trademarked term to
describe its content, such as on a magazine cover or in a
headline.
In this case, Sack wrote, it was Winfrey's repeated use of
the phrase in an attempt to build an association with consumers
that concerned the court.
Representatives of Heart and Estee Lauder were not
immediately available for comment.
The case is Kelly-Brown et al v. Oprah Winfrey, et al., U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, No. 12-1207.