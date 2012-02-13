版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 13日 星期一 20:54 BJT

Opta Minerals to buy petroleum coke supplier for $17.6 mln

Feb 13 Opta Minerals Inc, which is majority owned by Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc , bought Babco Industrial Corp for $17.6 million in cash.

Regina, Saskatchewan-based Babco's facility is located close to Opta's key vendors and customers.

Babco is an industrial processor and supplier of petroleum coke.

Opta, which sources industrial minerals for steel, water filtration, construction and other purposes, said it is also obligated to pay an additional $1.3 million in cash on certain conditions.

The acquisition is expected to immediately add to both Opta and SunOpta's earnings.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐