UPDATE 1-Canada approves CNOOC oil sands acquisition

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 15 The Canadian
government on Tuesday approved China National Offshore Oil
Corp's (0883.HK) C$2 billion ($1.9 billion) deal for struggling
oil sands operator Opti Canada Inc OPC.V.
Opti said in a release that Canada's industry minister had
approved CNOOC's purchase of the company for C$34 million. It
will also assume the C$2 billion in debt that forced Opti to
seek to seek court protection from creditors earlier this
year.
Opti has a 35 percent stake in Nexen Inc's NXY.TO Long
Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta. The company said it
expected CNOOC to complete the deal by the end of the month.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)