UPDATE 1-Canada approves CNOOC oil sands acquisition

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 15 The Canadian government on Tuesday approved China National Offshore Oil Corp's (0883.HK) C$2 billion ($1.9 billion) deal for struggling oil sands operator Opti Canada Inc OPC.V.

Opti said in a release that Canada's industry minister had approved CNOOC's purchase of the company for C$34 million. It will also assume the C$2 billion in debt that forced Opti to seek to seek court protection from creditors earlier this year.

Opti has a 35 percent stake in Nexen Inc's NXY.TO Long Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta. The company said it expected CNOOC to complete the deal by the end of the month.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)