UPDATE 1-Optimal Payments rides high on growing e-wallet business

(Adds CEO comments, share movements)
Sept. 10 Online money transfer company Optimal
Payments Plc said it expects to beat its forecast for
the full-year after robust sales at its high-margin Neteller
e-wallet business drove first-half pretax profit up 78 percent.
The company's shares rose as much as 7.8 percent to 510
pence in early trade on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Pretax profit jumped to $27.5 million for the six months
ended June 30, from $15.5 million a year ago.
"The acquisitions of Meritus and GMA in July satisfy our
previously stated objectives to strengthen our presence in the
US market and provides Optimal Payments with a springboard for
strong North American growth," Chief Executive Joel Leonoff said
in a statement.
Optimal has a target list of about ten companies that it is
evaluating for possible acquisitions and expects to whittle it
down further over a number of months.
"We just bought a company that was in the 11-12 times EBITDA
range.... We're comfortable with those levels," he told Reuters,
adding that the company's preference is to pursue deals that
would be "accretive to shareholders right away."
Leonoff also expects to integrate Apple Inc's
mobile payments offering, unveiled on Tuesday, into Optimal's
current payment processing system.
First-half revenue rose 34 percent to $159.1 million, with
the football World Cup in June contributing about $5 million,
the company said.
Revenue from Optimal's payments processing business, which
contributes nearly 74 percent to the total, rose 31 percent to
$117.4 million, while that from Neteller was up 46 percent.
Isle of Man-based Optimal's AIM-listed shares were up 2.4
percent at 484.75 pence at 0837 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)