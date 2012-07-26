Finance-sector ETF trades suggest rally may be short lived

CHICAGO, July 26 Big bearish option trades were initiated on Thursday in an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the financial sector, suggesting that traders are bracing for a significant decline in bank stocks by the end of this year.

Large blocks of downside put options appeared to have been bought on the Financial Select Sector SPDR, a popular exchange-traded fund that tracks all the financial-related companies from the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.. Shares of the fund rose 1.5 percent to $14.49 late on Thursday.

In all, 162,000 puts and 9,958 calls traded late on Thursday, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

"It looks like the trader is positioning for shares in the ETF to sustain a double-digit decline during the next few months by purchasing approximately 70,000 puts at the October $13 strike for an average premium of 25 cents a piece," said Interactive Brokers Group options analyst Caitlin Duffy.

The XLF bearish position may be profitable at October expiration if XLF shares slide more than 11 percent to trade below the average break-even price of $12.75.

"Though the transaction was not tied to stock, it is possible the put buyer is hedging a long position in shares of the XLF as opposed to taking an outright bearish stance on the financials," Duffy said. "The cost of securing downside protection in the form of October $13 puts is relatively cheaper to come by today with shares in the ETF up and the cost of the options down 8 cents since Monday."

Traders like options on exchange-traded funds because they are liquid, actively traded and offer an efficient way to play market trends. They can also use options as part of their strategies and hedging techniques to protect stock postions. They view the securities as a good investment tool for diversifying a stock portfolio and to generate income.

Meanwhile, another bearish trade in the XLF might be intended to hedge tail risk through year-end, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.

One recent trade included a buyer of 55,000 December 12 puts for 29 cents per contract, he said.