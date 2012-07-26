Finance-sector ETF trades suggest rally may be short lived

| CHICAGO, July 26
CHICAGO, July 26 Big bearish option trades were
initiated on Thursday in an exchange-traded fund that tracks
the performance of the financial sector, suggesting that traders
are bracing for a significant decline in bank stocks by the end
of this year.
Large blocks of downside put options appeared to have been
bought on the Financial Select Sector SPDR, a popular
exchange-traded fund that tracks all the financial-related
companies from the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.. Shares
of the fund rose 1.5 percent to $14.49 late on Thursday.
In all, 162,000 puts and 9,958 calls traded late on
Thursday, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
"It looks like the trader is positioning for shares in the
ETF to sustain a double-digit decline during the next few months
by purchasing approximately 70,000 puts at the October $13
strike for an average premium of 25 cents a piece," said
Interactive Brokers Group options analyst Caitlin Duffy.
The XLF bearish position may be profitable at October
expiration if XLF shares slide more than 11 percent to trade
below the average break-even price of $12.75.
"Though the transaction was not tied to stock, it is
possible the put buyer is hedging a long position in shares of
the XLF as opposed to taking an outright bearish stance on the
financials," Duffy said. "The cost of securing downside
protection in the form of October $13 puts is relatively cheaper
to come by today with shares in the ETF up and the cost of the
options down 8 cents since Monday."
Traders like options on exchange-traded funds because they
are liquid, actively traded and offer an efficient way to play
market trends. They can also use options as part of their
strategies and hedging techniques to protect stock postions.
They view the securities as a good investment tool for
diversifying a stock portfolio and to generate income.
Meanwhile, another bearish trade in the XLF might be
intended to hedge tail risk through year-end, said
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
One recent trade included a buyer of 55,000 December 12 puts
for 29 cents per contract, he said.