版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 6日 星期六 04:09 BJT

U.S. stock-options trading has second record day

CHICAGO Aug 5 U.S. stock-options trading had another record day on Friday, preliminary figures from clearinghouse OCC showed, as worries about the economy drove large swings in stock-market indexes.

The nine U.S. stock-options markets had together handled more than 38 million contracts by 4 p.m. Eastern, 15 minutes before the official close, an OCC spokesman said by phone. The figures could change when final data is tallied, he said.

The unofficial reading tops the 36.1 million-contract record set on Thursday, when U.S. stock indexes had their biggest plunge in more than two years.

Average daily trading so far this year had been 17.8 million contracts. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jan Paschal)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐