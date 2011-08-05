U.S. stock-options trading has second record day

CHICAGO Aug 5 U.S. stock-options trading had
another record day on Friday, preliminary figures from
clearinghouse OCC showed, as worries about the economy drove
large swings in stock-market indexes.
The nine U.S. stock-options markets had together handled
more than 38 million contracts by 4 p.m. Eastern, 15 minutes
before the official close, an OCC spokesman said by phone. The
figures could change when final data is tallied, he said.
The unofficial reading tops the 36.1 million-contract
record set on Thursday, when U.S. stock indexes had their
biggest plunge in more than two years.
Average daily trading so far this year had been 17.8
million contracts.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jan Paschal)