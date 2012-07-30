CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Well-timed options bet in Shaw Group raises eyebrows

(Corrects stock's all-time high to 52-week high in 2nd paragraph)

* Large out-of-the-money bullish options bet placed last week

* Shaw Group shares jump more than 50 pct on M&A news

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, July 30 With Shaw Group Inc shares up more than 50 percent on Monday, one investor made a stunning return by placing some well-timed bullish bets in options last week, raising eyebrows among options market watchers.

According to several options market participants, one investor purchased 2,000 Aug $29 calls in Shaw Group for 25 cents a piece on Thursday. Wi th Shaw s hares to uching a n ew 52-week high near $44 on Monday, the calls were worth about $14 each, a stunning 5,600 percent return for the investor.

"The timing of this does look rather suspicious and the fact someone bought some out-of-the-money calls at the Aug 29-strike, which is 12 percent out-of-the-money, only adds to the suspicion," said Ryan Detrick, senior analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A call option gives the buyer the right to buy shares of a company at a fixed price by a certain date.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Co said on Monday that it would buy Shaw Group for about $3 billion in cash and stock to create a big engineering and construction company focused on the energy industry. Netherlands-based CB&I offered $46 per share -- $41 in cash and $5 in stock -- a premium of 72 percent to Shaw's closing price on Friday, the companies said.

Shaw Group stock jumped as much as around 60 percent to $43.70, while CB&I fell 14.9 percent to $34.67.

"Insider trading? Maybe. Certainly very shrewd timing on the purchase, wouldn't you say?" said Jon Najarian, co-founder of OptionMonster.com.

In all, 2,303 calls and 64 puts traded on Shaw on Thursday, according to the OCC, which clears all U.S. listed options. A total of 3,451 options traded on average per day so far in July.

"The order flow in Shaw on July 26 (Thursday) is suspicious but not necessarily indicative of impropriety," said Ophir Gottlieb, managing director of Livevol, options analytics firm based in San Francisco.

Suspicious trades prior to merger announcements are not uncommon in the options market. Just last week, a number of large well-timed bullish bets in the options of Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc were spotted, ahead of a takeover deal announcement.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has now accused a Hong Kong-based firm of insider trading ahead of the public disclosure that China's oil producer CNOOC plans to acquire Nexen.

SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment on the Shaw Group trades on Monday. Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) spokeswoman Gail Osten also declined to comment. CBOE is a unit of Chicago-based CBOE Holdings Inc and runs the largest U.S. options exchange by contract volume. (Reporting by Angela Moon, additional reporting by Doris Frankel in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Tim Dobbyn)