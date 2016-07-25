UPDATE 1-E*Trade to buy online brokerage OptionsHouse for $725 mln

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
(Adds details on the deal)
July 25 E*Trade Financial Corp said it would buy the parent of online brokerage OptionsHouse for $725 million in cash, as the company looks to better compete in derivatives trading.
OptionsHouse executed 27,000 daily average revenue trades for the twelve months ended June 30, of which 63 percent were in options, E*Trade said on Monday.
Chicago-based OptionsHouse currently operates 154,000 customer accounts and has $3.6 billion in customer assets, including $1.4 billion in cash.
E*Trade, which operates a discount broker-dealer and a bank, said it intends to help finance the deal by issuing up to $400 million of preferred stock.
The company said it expected the deal, which is likely to close in the fourth quarter, to add to earnings in 2018.
OptionsHouse is an indirect subsidiary of Aperture New Holdings Inc, a General Atlantic company.
Credit Suisse and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised E*Trade. Evercore and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Jefferies are Aperture's advisers. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.