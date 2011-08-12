UPDATE 1-OptionsXpress, Schwab get nod for merger

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Aug 12 OptionsXpress Holdings Inc , an online broker being acquired by Charles Schwab Corp , said on Friday they obtained all regulatory approvals required to complete their merger.
Schwab had agreed to buy optionsXpress in March in a $1 billion all-stock deal that valued optionsXpress at $17.91 per share, 17 percent more than its closing price on the trading day before the acquisition was announced.
OptionsXpress expects the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of stockholders of optionsXpress, to be completed in the third quarter.
The company said stockholders will vote upon the proposal to approve and adopt the merger agreement on Aug. 30. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.