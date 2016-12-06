KKR to buy majority stake in cybersecurity firm Optiv from Blackstone

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Tuesday it would acquire a majority stake in cybersecurity company Optiv Security Inc, which is majority owned by Blackstone Group LP.
Blackstone will maintain a minority interest in Optiv, which in November had filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering.
Optiv said its management would also continue to hold a minority stake in the company and said that other selling shareholders included Investcorp and Sverica.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Denver, Colorado-based Optiv was created in 2015 from the merger of cybersecurity companies FishNet Security and Accuvant, in which Blackstone made a majority investment in 2014.
Optiv filed for an IPO last month, with a nominal fundraising target of $100 million.
KKR and Optiv did not say what impact, if any, their deal would have on the IPO plans.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC are Optiv's financial advisers, while Jefferies LLC is advising KKR. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.