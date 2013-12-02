India's Wipro to buy US mortgage services firm for $75 million

BANGALORE Dec 2 Wipro Ltd., India's
No. 3 IT services provider, has agreed to purchase U.S.-based
mortgage services provider Opus Capital Markets Consultants LLC
for $75 million to boost its offerings for financial services
clients.
The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, will add
over 490 employees, including 315 loan underwriters spread
across five centres in the United States, to Wipro's headcount,
the Indian company said in a statement on Monday.
Opus offers operational and loan-level due diligence,
valuation support, forensic analysis, and advisory services for
all classes of mortgage products. Its customers include several
top global banks and mortgage companies, Wipro said.
The deal is expected to close in the January-March quarter,
it said.
Wipro's profit for the July-September quarter beat analyst
estimates, but lagged revenue growth of its local peers such as
sector leader Tata Consultancy Services, which garner a
larger proportion of their revenues from financial clients.