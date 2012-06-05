UPDATE 1-Oracle to buy Collective Intellect

June 5 Oracle Corp will buy Collective
Intellect, which helps businesses to get information about
consumers from Facebook and Twitter pages.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The deal comes a day after Oracle's rival Salesforce.com Inc
agreed to buy Buddy Media, a social media marketing
company.
Collective Intellect uses its web-based text mining and
analytics software to help its customers to collect and process
information from online consumer conversations and other
available content.
Oracle last month announced plans to buy Vitrue, a
cloud-based social marketing and engagement platform, for an
undisclosed price. Industry website TechCrunch said the Vitrue
deal was for $300 million.